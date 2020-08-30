ASU College Republicans release statement condemning other Republican campus group

ASU College Republicans have denounced connection with and support of "College Republicans United" asking for an administrative investigation into the group

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona State University College Republicans released a statement on Saturday to condemn right-wing radical extremism aimed at the "College Republicans United" organization.

The ASU College Republicans made the statement calling for an administrative investigation into College Republicans United.

The ASU College Republicans called attention to online activity by College Republicans United which, according to their statement, showed "blatantly racist and antisemitic conduct" among other complaints.