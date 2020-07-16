ASU football accused of flawed concussion management following suicide

The suicide of former ASU linebacker pushed family to file a lawsuit for inadequate care of brain injury.

PHOENIX — The father of a former Arizona State University linebacker alleges, in a lawsuit against the university and NCAA, that his son’s suicide came during a mental breakdown caused by four concussions he suffered while playing college football.

Jason Franklin’s father alleged flawed concussion management protocols contributed to his son developing the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which was discovered after his death.

The lawsuit seeks class-action status to cover all now-deceased ASU football players from 1952 to 2015 who were diagnosed in life or death with neurodegenerative disorders.