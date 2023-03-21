ASU, Bobby Hurley agree to 2-year contract extension

The deal keeps the Sun Devils' head basketball coach in Tempe through the 2026 season

TEMPE, Ariz. — Less than a week after the Arizona State men's basketball team made their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2019, head coach Bobby Hurley agreed to a two-year contract extension, the university announced Tuesday.

Salary details were not made available, and the deal is still subject to approval by the Arizona Board of Regents. When approved, the deal will keep Hurley in Tempe through the 2026 season.

"Coach Hurley has made our program relevant nationally with many significant wins and an exciting style, along with a firm commitment to the academic success of our student-athletes," ASU Vice President for University of Athletics Ray Anderson said in a press release. "He has made it clear to us that he wants to be here and we have done likewise with him. We share a strong confidence in the present and future of Sun Devil Men's Basketball."

Hurley has been the head coach of the Sun Devils since 2015 and has made three NCAA Tournament appearances. Under his leadership, ASU has won 20 or more games in four of the past six seasons. This year, the Sun Devils won 23 games, the most ever with Hurley at the helm, including a blowout win over Nevada in the First Four in Dayton.

"It's an honor to continue my journey as the head basketball coach at Arizona State University," Hurley said. "I want to thank (ASU President) Dr. (Michael) Crow and Ray Anderson for their commitment to our program and trust in my leadership. I'm looking forward to building off our success this season and taking the program to greater heights in the future."

ASU has seen a lot of success against ranked programs with Hurley as their head coach. They have beaten 11 ranked programs during Hurley's tenure, including #7 Arizona this year, #3 UCLA in triple overtime in 2022, and Kansas twice, the first when the Jayhawks were #2 in 2017, and the second against the #1 Jayhawks in 2018.

Hurley is one of just two coaches in ASU history to take the Sun Devils to the NCAA Tournament three times. Ned Wulk took ASU to the tournament nine times (1958, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1973, 1975, 1980, 1981).

