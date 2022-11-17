ASU basketball upsets No. 20 Michigan 87-62

The win is the program's largest margin victory over a ranked opponent.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Arizona State (4-1) pulled off the upset win over No. 20 Michigan 87-62 Thursday evening in the Legends Classic.

The Sun Devils exploded in the first half, shooting 8-for-14 (57.1%) from 3-point range. ASU carried a 46-28 lead going into the locker room.

Three players recorded double digits in points for ASU, led by the hot shooting of DJ Horne, Desmond Cambrige Jr. and Austin Nunez.

Cambridge led all scorers with 20 points. Horne and Nunez added 19 and 15, respectively.

As a team, the Sun Devils shot nearly 58% from the field, including 11 made three-pointers.

The Sun Devils also held the Wolverines to just 32% shooting and 19% from three-point range.

Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines with 14 points.

The 25-point win over Michigan is the program's highest margin of victory over a ranked opponent. The previous record was 22 against No. 17 Xavier in Dec. 2007.

ASU takes over NYC 😈@SunDevilHoops wins the Legends Classic 🏆 pic.twitter.com/94cEmCGyZ4 — Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) November 18, 2022

