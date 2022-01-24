ASU basketball coach fined $20,000, suspended 1 game for accosting referees, Pac-12 says

Conference officials also disciplined players Jay Heath and Jalen Graham for "verberly confronting" the officiating crew at Saturday's game at Stanford.

STANFORD, Calif. — Arizona State University's Head Basketball Coach Bobby Hurley and player Jay Heath were suspended from Monday's game due to poor treatment of the officiating crew at the end of Saturday's game against Stanford, Pac-12 conference officials said.

Hurley, who "verbally confronted" an official at the end of the game, was also fined $20,000 by the conference, commissioner George Kliavkoff said on Sunday.

Heath reportedly joined Hurley in on the confrontation, even going so far as to make contact with one of the officials. A second player, Jalen Graham, was also publicly reprimanded by the conference for the same confrontation.

“The actions of the head coach and student-athletes were in clear violation of the Conference’s standards of conduct, and will not be tolerated,” Kliavkoff said. “The Pac-12 and its membership has established regulations requiring all institutional personnel, especially head coaches, to conduct themselves in a sporting manner, and those involved in this situation failed to meet those standards.”

The $20,000 fine will go towards the Pac-12 student-athlete scholarship fund, the conference said.

