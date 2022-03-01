ASU men's basketball's next 2 games postponed due to COVID

The Sun Devils were scheduled to play No. 5 UCLA and No. 8 Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. — ASU men's basketball suffered their second loss in two days when their next two games were postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the program, ASU announced Monday night.

The Sun Devils were scheduled to play No. 5 UCLA in Pasadena on Wednesday and No. 8 Arizona at home in Tempe on Saturday.

The game against UCLA had already been postponed once and was rescheduled for Wednesday on Sunday.

Both of these games would have been played on national television on FS1.

New dates for the games have not been announced and ASU is working with UCLA, UArizona, and the Pac-12 Conference to find dates that work.

The Sun Devils lost to Cal 74-50 on Sunday night.

ASU is scheduled to play Arizona in Tucson on January 29th and UCLA in Tempe on February 5th.

Stay with 12 Sports for updates on when these games will be rescheduled. As for now, ASU's next scheduled game is January 13th at home against Utah. Arizona, who beat Washington 95-79 on Monday night, will play their next game the same night at home against Colorado.

The Pac-12 Conference will work with the schools to reschedule both contests. — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) January 4, 2022