ASU announces 2022 Sun Devil Athletics Hall of Fame inductees

Inductees include Valley natives Terrell Suggs and Anthony Robles.

TEMPE, Ariz. — For the first time since 2019, Arizona State will induct nine Sun Devil Athletics legends into the Hall of Fame and Hall of Distinction, which includes Hamilton High School product Terrell Suggs and Mesa native Anthony Robles.

Suggs (football) and Robles (wrestling) will be inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Caitlin Andrew (women's swimming), Briann January (women's basketball), Anna Nordqvist (women's golf), Jessica Pressley (women's track & field) and Ryan Whiting (men's track & field).

Introducing our 2022 Hall of Fame & Hall of Distinction Class 🔱#ForksUp | #O2V pic.twitter.com/8KL8151lxN — Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) July 6, 2022

Robles, Pressley and Whiting all won NCAA Championships in their respective individual competitions during their time at ASU. Robles, who has become a collegiate wrestling icon, now coaches wrestling at his alma mater, Mesa High School.

Suggs, who was named Gatorade Arizona Player of the Year in 2000, went on to win two Super Bowl championships after setting records for ASU.



The SDA Hall of Fame was established in 1975 to honor the school's most distinguished student-athletes in all sports. Student-athletes become eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame 10 years after their senior class has graduated.

Former head women's basketball coach Charli Turner Thorne and former associate Athletic Director Don Bocchi will be inducted into the Hall of Distinction which was introduced in 1982 to recognize outstanding contributions from coaches and administrators.

Bocchi retired in 2021 after serving Arizona State for nearly 40 years. Turner Thorne announced her retirement in March 2022 after 25 years in Tempe.

The 2022 inductees will be honored on Saturday, October 8, when ASU football hosts Washington at Sun Devil Stadium/Frank Kush Field. You can find more information on the 2022 SDA HOF/HOD induction class here.

