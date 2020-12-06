x
ASU and GCU to play basketball home-and-home series starting at GCU in 2020

It will be the first time the two schools have played each other with both schools in Division 1 and it's the first official meeting in 40 years.
PHOENIX — It's finally happening. Arizona State and Grand Canyon University will square-off in a home-and-home series in men's basketball beginning this year.

The first game will take place at GCU Arena on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m. 

The Lopes will play ASU at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe in the 2021-22 season.

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to play a series with Arizona State," first-year Lopes head coach Bryce Drew said in a release. "(ASU head coach) Bobby Hurley has built one of the better programs in the country, and this will be a series that the Phoenix area will be very excited for." 

It'll be the first time the two schools have played each other with both schools in Division 1 and it's the first official meeting in 40 years. The two schools did play an exhibition game in 2011.

Grand Canyon is coming off a 13-17 and an offseason that saw the firing of head coach Dan Majerle. Majerle is now suing the school, claiming he was fired without cause or justification.

"We look forward to starting a series at Grand Canyon this season," Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley said in a release. "Bryce Drew and his family are well-known in the college basketball world and as we welcome them to the Valley, it made sense to have an efficient home-and-home with his program." 

Hurley's Sun Devils went 20-11 and were expected to make their third-straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA canceled the remaining 2020 winter and spring sports on March 12.

Hurley also gained a commitment from 5-star shooting guard Josh Christopher this offseason, who became the highest rated recruit in Sun Devils history.

Ticket information for the games will be released at a later date.