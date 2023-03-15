2023 March Madness: ASU basketball gearing up for matchup against Nevada

The 2023 NCAA Tournament tips off this week and first up for the Sun Devils are the Nevada Wolf Pack.

PHOENIX — The Big Dance is here and the Arizona State University Sun Devils are ready to hit the dance floor.

After the Sun Devils men's basketball team was selected for the 2023 NCAA Tournament Sunday, fans and players alike were eager to get the tournament started.

Well Wednesday is the day as the Sun Devils take on the Nevada Wolf Pack at 6:10 p.m.

ASU is in the West Region along with fellow in-state school Grand Canyon University.

After a couple of wins in the Pac-12 tournament, ASU hopes to get back in the win column and start what hopes to be a long run in the NCAA tournament.

Led by Head Coach Bobby Hurley, the Sun Devils will need to rely on key players like brothers Devan and Desmond Cambridge, guard DJ Horne and forward Warren Washington.

Fans wanting to watch the game tonight will be able to catch the action on TruTV.

Today is the Day❗️



What we’ve been working all year for 🥁



Nothing beats the Big Dance 🏆



🏀 NCAA First Four

🆚 Nevada

⏰ 6:10 PM MST

📍 Dayton, OH

📺 @truTV

🔗 https://t.co/VB2R5SnhWD#ForksUp /// #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/XsHmyI9Zfa — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) March 15, 2023

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12Sports on YouTube