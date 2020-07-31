Arizona to play ASU in week 1 of 2020 schedule, Pac-12 announces

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pac-12 conference released an approved, updated 2020 college football schedule and instead of at the end of the year, ASU will take on Arizona in the Territorial Cup to kick off the year.
The Pac-12 schedule shows the game in Tucson will take place Sept. 26.
Earlier this month, the Pac-12 announced that 2020 fall sports would play conference-only schedules.
The football schedule released today shows each team playing 10 conference games.
Below are the schedules for ASU and Arizona:
ASU schedule
9/26 - at Arizona
10/3 - vs. Stanford
10/9 - at Oregon
10/17 - BYE
10/24 - vs. UCLA
10/31 - at Colorado
11/7 - vs. Utah
11/14 - at Washington State
11/21 - at USC
11/28 - vs. California
12/5 - vs. Oregon State
Arizona schedule
9/26 - vs. ASU
10/3 - at Washington
10/10 - vs. Colorado
10/17 - BYE
10/24 - vs. USC
10/31 - at Utah
11/7 - at Oregon State
11/14 - vs. California
11/21 - vs. Oregon
11/28 - at UCLA
12/5 - at Stanford
Arizona State has won the last three meetings between the two schools.
While Arizona State ends the season on two home games, Arizona will finish the season on the road.
According to the Pac-12, each team will play five home games and five away games.
The season will begin on Sept. 26, but has the flexibility if necessary to commence on a later date if the situation warrants, according to the conference.