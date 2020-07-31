Arizona to play ASU in week 1 of 2020 schedule, Pac-12 announces

The Pac-12 schedule shows the game in Tucson will take place Sept. 26.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pac-12 conference released an approved, updated 2020 college football schedule and instead of at the end of the year, ASU will take on Arizona in the Territorial Cup to kick off the year.

Earlier this month, the Pac-12 announced that 2020 fall sports would play conference-only schedules.

The football schedule released today shows each team playing 10 conference games.

Below are the schedules for ASU and Arizona:

ASU schedule

9/26 - at Arizona

10/3 - vs. Stanford

10/9 - at Oregon

10/17 - BYE

10/24 - vs. UCLA

10/31 - at Colorado

11/7 - vs. Utah

11/14 - at Washington State

11/21 - at USC

11/28 - vs. California

12/5 - vs. Oregon State



Arizona schedule

9/26 - vs. ASU

10/3 - at Washington

10/10 - vs. Colorado

10/17 - BYE

10/24 - vs. USC

10/31 - at Utah

11/7 - at Oregon State

11/14 - vs. California

11/21 - vs. Oregon

11/28 - at UCLA

12/5 - at Stanford

Arizona State has won the last three meetings between the two schools.

While Arizona State ends the season on two home games, Arizona will finish the season on the road.

According to the Pac-12, each team will play five home games and five away games.

The season will begin on Sept. 26, but has the flexibility if necessary to commence on a later date if the situation warrants, according to the conference.