TEMPE, Ariz. - The San Francisco Giants selected Arizona State University outfielder Hunter Bishop at No. 10 overall in the 2019 MLB Draft Monday, making him the first Sun Devil to go in the first round since Deven Marrero (No. 24, Red Sox) in 2012.

The Palo Alto native is headed back to the Bay Area. Bishop was previously drafted in the 24th round out of high school by the San Diego Padres in 2016, but chose to play college ball at ASU.

Bishop, a Serra High School alum in San Mateo, Calif., is following a very similar path to one of the greatest batters in the history of the game, Barry Bonds. Bonds also attended Serra High School and then ASU, where he batted .368 in 1985 while smashing 23 home runs and batting in 66 runs in his final season.

Bonds would go on to be drafted sixth overall in the 1985 draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, but would eventually move on to the Giants from 1993-2007. Bonds holds the career home runs record (762) and the single-season home run record (72).

In Bishop's junior season at ASU, he hit .344 with 22 homers and 63 runs batted in 56 games. He also had a team-high on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.239

The 6-foot-5 outfielder was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference Team and he finished tied for sixth in college baseball with his 22 home runs.

Bishop's older brother, Braden, was drafted in 2015 and plays for the Seattle Mariners.

The two together run the 4Mom Charity, a foundation that works to fight Alzheimer's in honor of their mother, who has the disease.

“As I’m getting older it’s starting to get harder,” Bishop told 12 News in May. ” It’s just tough to not have a mom there to support me. I’ll come up after the game and see everyone's mom there. I love my dad to death but you know there are just some things dads can’t give you and can’t do for. I’d say that’s the hardest part and realizing she’s not going to be there for a lot of big times in me and my brother’s lives and my dad.”

The diagnosis has since given Hunter a new purpose in life and in baseball.

“Baseball is a lot bigger than me, it’s a lot bigger than my success or my failure, it doesn’t define who I am but if I’m going to do this, I’m going to do it for her," Bishop said. "Like I said, she’s my best friend and she’s why I do everything."

Bishop's teammate Alec Marsh (pitcher) was selected in the second round by the Kansas City Royals at No. 70 overall. The MLB Draft continues through June 5.