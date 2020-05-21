Arizona State to play UNLV at new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Arizona State will now play UNLV at the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in September.

LAS VEGAS — Editor's note: The above photo is from earlier stages of construction in June 2019

Arizona State is now scheduled to play UNLV in football at the new Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 12, UNLV announced.

The game was previously scheduled to be held at UNLV's Sam Boyd Stadium, but now the school will play most of it's home games at the Las Vegas Raiders stadium, currently under construction.

UNLV says it will play six of its seven total home games in 2020 at the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, which is located near the school's campus.

"We are extremely appreciative of the Raiders organization for working with us on hosting the Arizona State game at Allegiant Stadium," UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement.

Tickets to the game are not yet on sale.

ASU has played UNLV in football just once and the Rebels defeated the Sun Devils in Tempe in 2008, 23-20.

The Sun Devils' game in Las Vegas is their only road non-conference game next season.

Whether the game will happen as scheduled or in front of no fans due to the coronavirus pandemic has yet to be determined.