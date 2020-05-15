Arizona State grad transfer Romello White signs with Ole Miss

White, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for ASU last season.

OXFORD, Miss — Arizona State graduate transfer Romello White has landed at Ole Miss, coach Kermit Davis announced Friday.

White, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for ASU last season. He was second in the Pac-12 in rebounding and led the team with 35 blocked shots.

He started 92 of his 95 games over the past three seasons, averaging 9.8 points and 7.0 rebounds. He shot 60.5% from the floor, second on Arizona State's career list.

On April 1, White declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, but with new rules still had the option to return to school. Two weeks later, Bobby Hurley gained a committment from 5-star shooting guard Josh Christopher, who became the highest rated recruit in Sun Devils history.