Arizona State football wraps up fall camp, preps for season opener

"I keep thinking about what it's going to be like on Thursday. How many fans there's going to be. Especially not seeing fans for the last year and a half... I'm excited. I'm just ready to go," Lucas said with a grin.



In just four days defensive lineman and LSU transfer Travez Moore will be getting his first taste of a game day in the desert. The thought of playing in front of people has been keeping him up at night in the best way possible.



"I can barely sleep. I've been dreaming about it," Moore said. "I have my alarm set to wake up at five on Thursday and I'm ready. The stadium will be loud, the fans will be there, it's going to be ramped up so we gotta bring the energy."



ASU is set to play a full 12-game schedule but the goal is to get to a 13th or 14th game by winning a competitive PAC-12 South division and the conference title. Running back Rachaad White is expected to turn heads this season and he plans on doing that with style starting on September 2.