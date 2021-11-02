Arizona State reeling after consecutive ugly defeats

The Sun Devils are still only a game behind Utah in the Pac-12 South, with games against USC, Washington, Oregon State and rival Arizona left.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State is still trying to climb to the next tier under coach Herm Edwards. The Sun Devils went to bowl games in his first two seasons before finishing 2-2 in the pandemic-altered 2020 season.

They went into this season with high expectations, but have fallen flat after consecutive disheartening losses to Utah and Washington State. Arizona State allowed Utah to score 28 straight points in a 35-21 loss to the Utes, and fell into a 28-point hole against the Cougars before losing 34-21.

