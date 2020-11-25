Arizona State cancels game against Utah due to COVID-19

"We have had to invoke the Pac-12's football game cancellation policy for this week's game versus Utah due to not having the minimum number of scholarship players available on account of return-to-play protocols involving CDC-prescribed quarantines by virtue of contact tracing and cardiac testing evaluation results. The timing of the previously reported positive results coupled with the return-to-play guidelines have stretched over parts of three weeks, which makes it unsafe for several of our players to compete this Sunday.



"I sympathize for our student-athletes and everyone associated with Sun Devil Athletics, as well as Sun Devil Nation. This also has an impact on the University of Utah football program and we extend our appreciation for their understanding of the situation.



"We are continuing to take every precaution to safeguard the health and welfare of our student-athletes and staff, in accordance with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee's procedures. The student-athletes are receiving appropriate medical care.



"We will continue to monitor our testing results and stay in close communication with our University, local public health officials and the Pac-12 Conference.



"Notwithstanding any new issues we are confident in our chances of playing football next week."