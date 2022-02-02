ASU defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce resigns due to NCAA investigation

Pierce becomes the 5th ASU staff member to resign or be fired due to the yet-to-be-released results of the NCAA's probe into recruiting violations by ASU

TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The video above is from August 2021 and does not address the two most recent ASU coaching changes (the resignations of offensive coordinator Zak Hill and defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce)

The results of the NCAA's probe into ASU's recruiting violations during the pandemic haven't been released, but they are already wreaking havoc on the Sun Devils' coaching staff.

Last week, offensive coordinator Zak Hill resigned (ASU hired UNLV offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas to fill that role), and now, they are looking for a new defensive coordinator after Antonio Pierce resigned Wednesday due to the investigation. Pierce was also an associate head coach and the Sun Devils' recruiting coordinator.

The Sun Devils are accused of hosting recruits on campus during what was supposed to have been a "dead" period for recruiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins, tight ends coach Adam Breneman and wide receivers coach Prentice Gill were all put on leave in August after news of the investigation broke. Gill and Hawkins were fired last week and Breneman resigned.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported earlier Wednesday that Pierce was expected to resign. An ASU spokesperson has confirmed to 12 Sports that Pierce is no longer employed by ASU.

12 Sports can also confirm that Pierce is looking for a new job in the NFL. After playing college football for the Arizona Wildcats, he spent nine years in the NFL playing for the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants.

Pierce was a Pro Bowler in 2006 and won a Super Bowl in 2007. He recorded 691 tackles, 9 sacks, 10 fumble recovers and 7 interceptions during his career.

After his playing career ended, Pierce worked as an NFL analyst for ESPN and then spent four years as the head football coach at Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California.

He took the teams to the CIF Southern Section quarterfinals in 2017. He was hired as a linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator at ASU in December 2017 then was promoted to defensive coordinator in February 2020.

In 2021, the Sun Devils' defense finished 2nd in the Pac-12 in yards per game (329.1). They were the 4th-best pass defense in the league (199.7 yards per game), the 3rd-best run defense (129.4 yards per game) and the 2nd-best scoring defense (20.9 points per game). Nationally, ASU had the 13th-best defense.

Herm Edwards is still the Sun Devils' head coach and Vice President for University Athletics Ray Anderson said he would return for his fifth season after the Sun Devils 38-15 win over Arizona in November.

