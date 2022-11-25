Territorial Cup: Arizona ends 5-game losing streak to Arizona State

The Wildcats forced a late-game interception with 1:30 left to seal the game.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Michael Wiley ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and Arizona beat Arizona State 38-35 on Friday to end a five-game losing streak in the Territorial Cup rivalry.

The Wildcats (5-7, 3-6 Pac-12) twice led by 10 points and let Arizona State back in it both times in a wild game that featured 1,018 combined yards.

Wiley was Arizona's workhorse, finishing with the second-most rushing yards in Territorial Cup history behind Trung Candidate's 288 for Arizona in 1998.

Trenton Bourguet threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns for Arizona State (3-9, 2-7) in Shaun Aguano’s final game as interim coach. The Sun Devils got the ball back at their own 28-yard line with 1:33 after stopping Arizona on a fourth-and-1, but Bourguet threw his second interception after being hit.

The Sun Devils rallied from some early miscues to lead 14-10 at halftime.

Once the second half started, neither team could stop the other, combining for five touchdowns and 429 yards in the third quarter alone.

Giovanni Sanders caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Bourguet to put Arizona State up 21-17. Wiley scored on runs of 12 and 72 yards to make it 31-21 Arizona.

Xazavian Halladay scored on a 1-yard run after Jalin Conyers caught a 27-yard pass between two defenders, then Conyers scored on a wide-open 4-yard pass to put Arizona State up 35-31.

DJ Williams answered with a 6-yard score to put Arizona back up and the Wildcats got the ball back on a strip sack of Bourguet with 3:17 left.

Arizona State had one last chance after stopping the Wildcats on fourth down, but Isaiah Taylor made a diving interception after Jacob Manu hit Bourguet's arm.

A melee between multiple players ensued, but the pick ended Arizona's five-year misery against its biggest rival.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona State racked up 537 total yards, but couldn't overcome five turnovers nor stop the Wildcats' offense to close out a roller coaster season.

Arizona ended its second season under coach Jedd Fisch by finally winning the game on the schedule that matters most in Tucson.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: The top offseason priority will be to hire a new full-time head coach. Aguano has done a solid job and is well respected, both within the program and the community. Arizona State could also look to make a big-splash hire after its experiment with former NFL coach and TV analyst Herm Edwards flamed out.

Arizona: The Wildcats will likely have several key players back next season, including QB Jayden de Laura, Wiley, WRs Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan and S Jaxson Turner.

12Sports on YouTube

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.