'All things are on the table': ASU's starting quarterback still undecided

As the regular season approaches, Kenny Dillingham said the QB race is still wide open.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Your guess is about as good as ours in regards to who will be the starting quarterback once the regular season kicks off for the Sun Devils.

"I definitely think it's been shaken up a little bit," said ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham. "We're still figuring out exactly what we want to do right now. How we want to do it."

As camp continued to progress throughout the off-season, it was clear transfer Drew Pyne would secure the starting role. He then suffered a minor hamstring tear at Camp T, forcing Dillingham and the staff to look at the two remaining options in senior Trenton Bourguet and freshman Jaden Rashada.

"Those guys all have different skill sets, they all have their strengths and weaknesses," Dillingham said. "How can we maximize their skill set to put the best team on the field to win? That's what we're trying to figure out."

Due to everything that has transpired in camp, Coach Dillingham said the decision is still a toss-up despite the season opener being less than two weeks away.

"With Drew being dinged up a bit, him getting healthy, and Jaden coming along and Trenton being Trenton," Dillingham said to the media. "It definitely throws a curve ball, I would say all things are on the table."

It's expected Dillingham will make a public decision no later than Thursday. It's a decision he claims will be the best one to help the team win now.

"Our goal is not for the future, not for next year, 2 years, that's not fair to the seniors who put in the work," Dillingham said. "Whatever avenue that is, we're going to cross and try to do."

ASU opens the season at home against Southern Utah Thursday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m.

