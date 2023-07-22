A Sunday conversation with ASU QB Trenton Bourguet

Bourguet is the clear leader in the locker room. He’s also used to competition and having to prove himself.

TEMPE, Ariz. — ASU begins fall camp Monday. We should figure out soon who’s going to be the starting quarterback.

All signs are pointing to redshirt senior Trenton Bourguet getting the job over Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne and highly touted 5-star freshman Jaden Rashada.

Bourguet is the clear leader in the locker room. He’s also used to competition and having to prove himself. He came to ASU as a walk-on in 2019, and didn’t win the starting quarterback job until mid-way through last season.

He threw for 1490 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions in six games played last season. Bourguet was one of two Pac-12 QBs to complete over 70% of their passes last year, joining Bo Nix, who played under new ASU head Kenny coach Dillingham when he was the offensive coordinator at Oregon. Bourguet has always been confident in himself, despite ASU’s new staff bringing in quarterbacks to try and take his job.

“Definitely wanted to be a Sun Devil, never had a thought in my mind about leaving or anything,” Bourguet said. “It didn’t matter who they brought in or who stayed. I think this a great place to play football with a great community and great fanbase. Just very blessed with this opportunity and excited to start competing in fall camp.”

Bourguet comes from competitive family. He’s the oldest of six siblings, so competition is nothing new. Big brother at home, big brother at ASU, Bourguet had has 22 roommates during his Sun Devil career, including his brother sophomore receiver Coben Bourguet and his top target tight end Jalin Conyers.

ASU opens the season at home against Southern Utah on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.

