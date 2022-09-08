These 3 ASU football players reunite in Tempe after growing up in the same California city

Redshirt sophomores, Daniyel Ngata, Elijhah Badger and Omarr Norman-Lott may play in Tempe now but all grew up in the Sacramento area.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State football already picked up its first win of the season with a 40-3 trouncing of the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. Leading up to Week 1, there was a lot of conversation about the 43 newcomers on ASU’s roster and how the team could build chemistry.

As for three returning Sun Devils, the connection as teammates was built long ago when they competed for storied high school football programs in the same California city.

ASU redshirt sophomores, Daniyel Ngata, Elijhah Badger and Omarr Norman-Lott are now playing together in Tempe after playing their prep ball in the Sacramento area. Ngata and Badger played for the Folsom Bulldogs, winning back-to-back CIF State Championships, and Norman-Lott was a star for the Grant Pacers.

“It's really fun. We got a little three-headed monster. That’s what we call it,” Ngata said. “It just feels really good playing besides E.K. (Elijhah) on offense. We've just been doing the same thing. We try to win championships and score as many touchdowns we can.”

While Ngata and Badger can wow a crowd with their playmaking abilities on offense, Norman-Lott brings the boom on defense. The North Highlands native is proud to represent the 916 in the 480 with the two other Sacramento-area high school products.

“It's like a dream for sure. Seeing them guys went out there getting after it... It's been a goal the whole time coming here. So now we're just ready to go put all we talked about into fruition.”

Norman-Lott admits he played a role in convincing Ngata and Badger to commit to ASU, but the pair made their announcements on ESPN during 2020 Under Armour All-America Game.

“We moved on together from somewhere that wasn't so great. I feel like it was an accomplishment for all three of us,” Badger said. “ I just felt like it was the best move for all three of us.”

“Omarr, seeing him play, it turns me up. You know, if he gets a tackle or a sack, I feed off him,” Ngata said.

Ngata, who originally hails from Reno, played in 11 games for ASU in 2021. The running back finished with 309 yards on 56 carries with four touchdowns during ASU’s 8-5 season. Badger capitalized on his limited opportunities last season, scoring two rushing touchdowns on just three touches. Norman-Lott finished 2021 with 30 total tackles and two sacks.

After making their way out of the City of Trees, these three California products are ready to make an impact in the Valley of the Sun.

ASU travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Sept. 10, to face No. 11 Oklahoma State. The reigning Fiesta Bowl champions are coming off a 58-44 win over Central Michigan last week.

