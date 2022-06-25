Arizona Wildcat's Chase Davis invited to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp

The University of Arizona outfielder is the 21st Wildcat to earn the honor.

TUCSON, Ariz. — University of Arizona baseball outfielder, Chase Davis, is the latest Wildcat to accept an invitation to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp.

After enjoying a breakout season as a sophomore, Davis will compete to represent the United States in the Netherlands in July. Arizona teammate and catcher, Daniel Susac, participated in the camp last summer.

The Sacramento-area native led Arizona with 18 home runs this year, tied for third in the Pac-12. Davis posted a .289 batting average, scored 56 runs, and finished with 54 RBI while helping the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament's Coral Gables Regional.

"This past year I think I had a lot of nice swings, put the bat on the ball a lot of good times. I think the biggest highlight of the year was just the moments we had as a team," Davis said. "I think I was just super anxious to get out there and super excited to go. I did well. I feel like I laid it all out on the line, that's the best I could do for myself."

Now Davis is looking to make an impression at the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp in North Carolina.

The training camp features 48 to 50 premier non-draft eligible college players who will compete in a five-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series from June 30–July 4.

Davis hopes to be one of the players named to the final 26-man Collegiate National Team roster to represent the United States at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9–15.

"It's exciting. I get a chance to go down to North Carolina and train with the team. Get a chance to be taken to the Netherlands to play against Cuba and Japan... And get a chance to fight for a gold medal," Davis said. "The head coach is actually the Ole Miss head coach so he actually got to see me play against his team and I hit a home run against them in Miami."

Team USA will begin Honkbalweek Haarlem against Japan on July 9 before taking on Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands, and Curacao to close out group stage play. The second round of competition will be played on July 14, ahead of the championship on July 15.

Davis is embracing the opportunity to compete on the world stage and while he'll be representing the Wildcats in a different red, white and blue uniform in the coming weeks, he remains determined to bring a National Championship back to Tucson next year.

"This next upcoming year, this last year is super important to me because it gives me a chance to become -- like my coaches already told me -- a leader for this team," Davis said. "To be able to set a good example and show the younger guys what we're about as a University and as a program. At the end of the day, it comes down to getting another chance to go to the College World Series. I think that's what we're very capable of doing and this next coming year we're going to work as hard as we can to do that."



