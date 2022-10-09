Arizona football's Jacob Cowing balancing life as student-athlete and dad

The Maricopa native put the nation on notice in his debut for the Wildcats.

TUCSON, Ariz. — University of Arizona junior and Maricopa native Jacob Cowing put the nation on notice last weekend in San Diego when he became the first wide receiver to score three touchdowns in a Power 5 conference debut since Michael Crabtree did it back in 2007.

Cowing's motivation to ball out on Saturdays comes from his two-year-old son, Chase, who Cowing named after former Chandler High School and ASU legend, Chase Lucas.

Cowing, who played three seasons at University of Texas El Paso before transferring to Arizona, represented the Wildcats at Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles in late July.

He told 12News that being able to share his personal story with local media made the event unique and exciting.

“I have a two-year-old little boy that a lot of people didn't know. To be able to talk about that and brag about him, it's kind of special,” Cowing said. “I have priorities at certain times during the day; I have school in the morning then I have football and I have being a dad at the end of the day. I have two and a half years on my belt, so I think I got it down pat pretty good.”

Cowing wowed college football fans during Arizona’s 38-20 win at San Diego State in Week 1, finishing with eight receptions for 152 yards and three touchdowns.

The former Maricopa Ram is ready to take the field in Tucson for his first regular season game when the Wildcats host Mississippi State on Saturday, September 10.

While being closer to his son influenced his decision to return to Arizona, Cowing says representing the Wildcats has extra meaning.

“That’s one of my dream schools so being able to represent this school in a good manner and play under the lights, it’s super special to me and my family. I'm just super excited to be able to be able to play a Tucson,” Cowing said. “Coach Fisch is just a positive energetic person. He's always trying to look out for his players. He has your back… Everything you could think about a good person and a good man, that’s coach Fisch.”

The Arizona Wildcats (1-0) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) kick off at 8 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.

Follow the conversation with Lina Washington on Twitter: @LWashingtonTV. If you have a sports story idea, e-mail Lina at LWashington@12News.com.

