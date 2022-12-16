Fiesta Bowl Parade: Route, time and more

The parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road in central Phoenix.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — It's fiesta time!

Fiesta Bowl Parade time that is.

The annual parade – ahead of the Fiesta Bowl game – will wind through central Phoenix starting at 10 a.m. Saturday with more than 3,000 people and animals participating.

It starts at Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road, cuts over to 7th Street on Camelback Road and then continues south on 7th street ending at Minnezona Avenue.

Admission is free to the public, with optional reserved seating for $30. The parade will be broadcast live on Arizona's Family 3TV.

This year's parade theme is "Legends Made Here."

Parade route

Fiesta Bowl

The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl will take place on Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. This year's matchup: TCU vs. Michigan

Gameday timeline:

8 a.m.: Parking lots and ticket office open

9 a.m.: Caesars Sportsbook Fan Fest and Club ’71 pregame parties open

Noon: Stadium gates open

1 p.m.: Pregame parties close

1:30 p.m.: Opening ceremonies begin

2 p.m.: Kickoff

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Up to Speed