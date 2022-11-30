City council approves ordinances for Tempe Coyotes arena, entertainment district to move forward

Voters will decide if the Arizona Coyotes will have a new stadium or not

TEMPE, Ariz. — A new stadium for the Arizona Coyotes is one step closer to becoming a reality in Tempe.

On Tuesday night, the City Council unanimously approved key ordinances allowing a proposed $2.1 billion entertainment district to be built near Tempe Town Lake at Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive.

Following the decision, Xavier A. Gutierrez, the president and CEO of the Coyotes, said:

"This was a great night. The Arizona Coyotes and the Meruelo family are deeply thankful to the Tempe City Council for their unanimous support and cannot wait to move forward on this transformational development."

While Gutierrez says they are celebrating, Wednesday starts the work of gathering enough signatures to place the proposal on the ballot for a special election held on May 16. That's when Tempe voters will decide whether or not they want the project to happen.

During the council meeting, about half of the speakers during public comment were in support of the entertainment district, including residents, The Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Black Chamber of Arizona, and the Tempe Tourism Office. However, several spoke against the proposal, concerned it would increase their rent and raise crime in the area.

The development includes a 16,000-seat arena and team practice facility. In the following phases, the site will build hotels, retail, apartments and a theater.

Officials from the Coyotes say the development will bring 6,900 permanent jobs and over 9,000 jobs to the state of Arizona. They believe it will generate close to $125 million in revenue.

A message to our Pack after tonight's unanimous Tempe City Council decision. — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) November 30, 2022

