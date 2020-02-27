KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The long-standing tradition of championship-winning American sports teams visiting the White House took a turn ever since President Donald Trump's term began in Jan. 2017.

It began with the 2016 men's basketball-champion North Carolina Tar Heels, who were invited but did not attend. It led to other teams refusing to attend and some teams not receiving invites at all.

Clemson's 2016 National Championship-winning football team was the first team invited to the White House during Trump's presidency and they accepted. As head coach Dabo Swinney said, "I don't care who's in the White House. An opportunity to visit the White House is a special privilege. Put all of the political stuff aside, this is a unique experience for everyone involved."

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, fresh off a Super Bowl victory, echoed the same thoughts and says he excited to visit the White House.

Kelce told TMZ it's a "crazy opportunity."

Kelce went further on Twitter on Thursday saying he grew up watching teams win championships and visit the White House: "regardless of who is in office I think it's a unique opportunity to visit our nations Capital."

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the Monday after the Super Bowl victory that he would go to the White House if invited.

Defensive end Frank Clark told the Kansas City Star earlier this month "we'll see," stating he had mixed emotions about visiting the White House.

Multiple teams and high-profile athletes have rejected or were not invited to the White House following their championships since Trump took office.

In football, the Super Bowl LII-champion Philadelphia Eagles were invited to the White House and then later uninvited after reports that many members of the team would not attend.

Super Bowl LIII champions, the New England Patriots never attended the White House after their win but the two sides told the New York Times that they were unable to come to an agreement over a date that works for both the team and President Trump. Both sides said it had nothing to do with politics.

The 2017 and 2018 NBA-champion Golden State Warriors were not invited to the White House after Steve Kerr and Steph Curry said they wouldn't go if asked.

The 2016 men's basketball national champions, North Carolina, were invited to the White House but didn't attend. The next two men's basketball champions, Villanova and Virginia were not invited.

Women's basketball champions Notre Dame (2018) and South Carolina (2017) did not get invited to the White House, but the 2019 champions, the Baylor Lady Bears were invited and accepted.

Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. Women's National Team and President Trump both made headlines in their back-and-forth last summer when Rapinoe said she would not attend the White House if the team won the World Cup.

President Trump slammed Rapinoe for her comments and then said he would invite the team, win or lose. The team did not attend the White House, but did visit the Capitol Building after winning the World Cup.

MLB stars Mookie Betts and David Price, as well as manager Alex Cora, did not attend with the rest of the 2018 World Series-winning Boston Red Sox.

Sean Doolittle of the 2019 World Series-winning Washington Nationals spoke openly about his "moral" decision to not visit the White House with his team last November.

It's unknown when the Chiefs will visit the White House.