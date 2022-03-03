Legendary head coach Charli Turner Thorne retires after 25 years at ASU

Turner Thorne retires as the winningest coach in ASU history.

PHOENIX — Longtime Arizona State women’s basketball coach Charli Turner Thorne announced that she is retiring after 25 years in Tempe.

Turner Thorne was head coach at NAU from 1993-1996 before being hired at ASU. She led the Sun Devils to the PAC-10 Tournament Championship in 2001 and she’s been named conference Coach of the Year twice during her tenure.

ASU made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament under her watch, making it to the Elite 8 in 2009.

During her announcement, Turner Thorne alluded to pursuing broadcasting or teaching at ASU in her future. Though her time as ASU’s winningest basketball coach is coming to an end, she plans on staying involved in the community in the Valley.

What’s next for the legendary ASU coach? Enjoying some time with her parents and family after dedicating the last 33 years of coaching at a high level.

