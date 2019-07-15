PHOENIX - Sir Charles Barkley, the outspoken former Phoenix Suns forward, current NBA analyst and Arizona resident, joined 12 Sports Tonight on Sunday to discuss the Suns offseason and other Valley sports teams.

Barkley is known for his "guarantees" as he makes quite a few of them and 12 Sports' Cameron Cox asked Barkley to give us a "guarantee" regarding each of the four major pro sports teams in the Valley.

First, Barkley guaranteed that the Arizona Diamondbacks are in "rebuilding mode." We'll see how true that is come the trade deadline.

Then, Barkley emphatically guaranteed the Arizona Coyotes will make the playoffs next year. The Yotes just narrowly missed making the playoffs last season. The team made one of the largest acquisitions in the NHL this season when they signed Phil Kessel.

Barkley made multiple appearances on NBC Sports during the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year and in a 2017 NBA on TNT Halftime Report during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Barkley said he wanted to sneak back to his hotel to catch the rest of the Penguins-Senators Eastern Conference Finals in the NHL.

Needless to say, Barkley has established himself as a hockey fan, so he knows what he's talking about.

Right after guaranteeing the Yotes would make the playoffs, Barkley guaranteed his former team, the Phoenix Suns would NOT make the playoffs next season. Can't knock him for that one.

However, Barkley did say he found most of the team's offseason moves positive.

Barkley went on to guarantee that Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray would win Rookie of the Year. He also guaranteed the Cardinals would be close to making the playoffs.

