Popular athletes take the course at Annexus Pro-Am for the WM Phoenix Open

Michael Phelps, Emmitt Smith, and Albert Pujols are among the list of celebrities set to appear at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open in February.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The most decorated Olympian of all time, the NFL's all-time leading rusher, and one of four members of the MLB's 700-home run club are going to take the course at the Annexus Pro-Am in February.

Michael Phelps, Emmitt Smith, and Albert Pujols are on the early list of celebrities set to play at the popular golf event.

Pujols will be making his debut at the Annexus Pro-Am just months after retiring from his baseball career with an incredibly 703 home runs. He's a three-time National Leage Most Valuable Player, and an 11-time All Star.

Phelps, with his record 23 Olympic gold medals, is a regular at the Annexus Pro-AM. The Scottsdale local will be making his seventh appearance at the event.

After retiring from the NFL as the all-time leading rusher, Smith will be making his fifth appearance on the course. In his inaugural appearance in 2016 he won what's now the WHOOP Shot at Glory.

“The Annexus Pro-Am is a highly-anticipated event for our fans every year, and we have high expectations of world-class celebrities and athletes making a special appearance with the Super Bowl in town,” said 2023 Tournament Chairman Pat Williams. “We are thrilled to announce the start of what will be an amazing Pro-Am field of star-studded athletes and celebrities heading into tournament week.”

The Annexus Pro-Am is part of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, which will take place from Feb. 6-12 at TPC Scottsdale.

Tee times for the event range from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with exact times to be announced on WMPhoenixOpen.com closer to the event.

