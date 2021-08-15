Cave Creek team in Little League Softball World Series

Cave Creek’s Cactus Foothills Little League team is now in Greenville, North Carolina for the Little League Softball World Series.

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Thirteen girls, one heartbeat. That’s the motto of an Arizona little league softball team that’s now in North Carolina for the Little League Softball World Series, as one of the top 10 teams in the country.

“An amazing journey for these girls,” said Jason Honea, assistant coach. “They work incredibly hard. The journey that they’ve been able to have and be a part of, from state to region to here and then just starting off as 8-year-olds playing this game, it’s just amazing for them."

The All-Star team represented the league in the district and state tournaments, winning both and then the West Region Conference in San Bernardino, California.

“They‘re just a very close-knit team, they don’t get too down, they don’t take this too serious,” Honea said.

Honea started coaching because of his daughter Lexi, who wears the number 25.

“There was one day where she just said, 'Dad, I think I want to try softball,'” he said. “And five years later, here we are.”

The entire team has become like family, bonding through the incredible experience.

“If I had a nickel for every time we told the girls we love them and the investment that we have in them and knowing that at some point this journey is going to be over for them, whether we win it or we don’t,” Honea said.

The emotions are running high.

“There’s a lot of nerves here,” he said. “This field is amazing. They’re going to be on national television... this is a huge deal for them.”

At this moment, the 13 girls, their coaches, and their families are embracing the excitement.

“We were down at the state tournament to a very good Sunnyside team, that we were able to overcome with a lot of timely hits,” Honea said.

Next, the Cactus Foothills Little League Softball All-Star team heads into a bracket play tournament, to hopefully win the series.

“This experience is something that nobody can ever take away,” he said.

The Little League Softball World Series will feature 10 teams, with the top two teams from each of its five U.S. region tournaments advancing.

Due to the pandemic, the Little League World Series is only featuring teams from the U.S.

More information on the 2021 Little League Softball World Series and how to watch their game can be found here.

