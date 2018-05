PEORIA, Ariz. - Art students at Peoria High School were in for a treat Wednesday when professional football player Larry Fitzgerald showed up to their class.

The Cardinals' star receiver came to art teacher Matthew Glover's class at PHS to autograph a mural his students have been working on this school year.

The mural will hang in the cafeteria at St. Vincent de Paul food bank.

What a cool experience for those students!

