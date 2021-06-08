Cardinals play hilarious prank for Kyler Murray’s birthday

In order to celebrate his 24th trip around the sun, quarterback coach Cam Turner helped set up a prank.

PHOENIX — Saturday was not only the Cardinals’ annual Red and White practice, it was quarterback Kyler Murray’s birthday.

In order to celebrate his 24th trip around the sun, quarterback coach Cam Turner helped set up a prank involving backup quarterback Colt McCoy, unbeknownst to him.

Turner tricked McCoy into making a birthday shoutout video on Cameo for Murray.

That involved using a fake email address and his mother-in-law’s credit card so it wouldn’t be traceable.

Although he was told the video was for a young man named Buddy, Colt didn't want to make the video at first, and according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, it cost them double the amount to get it.

But, the reaction as the video was played for Murray and the prank was revealed to McCoy was priceless.

“I was sweating, I was so embarrassed,” said Kingsbury who also called it ‘genius.’

I'm sure it's a birthday present Murray will never forget.

The story behind the Cameos is even funnier than the Cameos.@ColtMcCoy had no idea it was for @K1 😂 https://t.co/bJsw2MpLhm pic.twitter.com/FR9g4gvBWL — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 7, 2021

