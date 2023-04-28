Cardinals pick Paris Johnson Jr., eager to bring ‘violence’ to the field

Johnson Jr. went 1-on-1 with 12 Sports to talk draft night

Example video title will go here for this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cardinals first-round NFL Draft pick Paris Johnson Jr. said It felt like a dream.

“I was holding that phone so tight to my ear to make sure I heard every word coming out of their mouth," he told 12News. "I have been waiting for this moment since I was 5 years old.”

And has it ever come full circle for the former Ohio State Buckeye. Johnson Jr’s father, Paris Johnson, was also drafted by the Cardinals back in the fifth round of the 1999 draft.

“I just want to finish what my dad started,” Johnson Jr. said. “I want to be a franchise guy here. I don’t want to be here just for two years, I want to leave a mark here. I want my career to be in Arizona.”

The 6-foot-6, 313-pound tackle is extremely versatile on the O-line having played guard and tackle during his three-year career at Ohio State.

Arizona initially traded down the No. 3 overall pick in the first round to the Houston Texans, moving back to the 12th overall selection along with a second-round pick along with a first-round pick in 2024 and third-round pick in 2024.

Instead of staying put at No. 12, the Cards made yet another trade with the Detroit Lions giving them the 12th pick along with a second round pick to move up to sixth overall. This is where Arizona was able to secure Johnson Jr.

“For me to be a Cardinal is insane,” Johnson Jr. “I play with a lot of pride and to be able to represent this name and franchise for a second time, I want it to mean something.”

It’s a lifelong dream that has appeared before Johnson Jr.’s eyes and a journey he is eager to embark upon.

“I want to hang out with Kyler, I want to know the offense,” The rookie said. “It’s a new chapter, the work begins again and just being in that facility, how do you not come in there with a smile on your face?”

It was also a selection quarterback Kyler Murray was extremely fond of, as protection was a crucial need to protect the household name of the organization.

“That’s what you want,” Johnson Jr. said. “You watch his fight, that’s all you want in a quarterback. Because I am going to fight for you and to know you’re doing the same, that’s everything.”

As for what Johnson Jr. is bringing to the Cardinals franchise?