Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus

Bidwill, 55, checked himself into a hospital at the recommendation of his doctor, and his symptoms have since subsided.

PHOENIX — Michael Bidwill, the owner of the Arizona Cardinals, is recovering in a hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, the team announced Friday.

Bidwill reported flu-like symptoms after traveling through the east coast and a COVID-19 test came back positive.

The team believes he will be released at some point this weekend.

The team says Bidwill has been worked remotely since the Cardinals' training facility was shut down in March, and he hasn't had any in-person contact with coaches, players or football staff.

Meanwhile, there have been 116,892 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 2,082 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Friday morning.