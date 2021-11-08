Cardinals cornerback Malcolm Butler relives Super Bowl XLIX win at State Farm Stadium

The biggest villain in Seattle Seahawks history is now in the NFC West as a Cardinal.

GLENDALE, Ariz — Veteran NFL cornerback Malcolm Butler took Patrick Peterson’s number and place on the depth chart.

He meant no disrespect to Pat P though, and he actually tried to change his number back to 7, the one he wore in college until he heard that it belonged to Byron Murphy.

So, Butler stuck with 21, the same number he’s worn since he was a rookie, and the same number that haunts Seahawks fans to this day.

The biggest play in his career made him a Super Bowl champion out at State Farm Stadium here in Arizona.

It was Super Bowl XLIX and with 20 seconds remaining, Butler picked off Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to seal New England’s come-from-behind victory.

“I expected them to run the ball,” Butler said. “By the time I looked at Russell, the ball was in my face, and I made an amazing play.”

Although he doesn’t have the game ball, team owner Robert Kraft simply told him, “It’s in a safe place.”

He still owns the truck Tom Brady won for being named MVP of the game and gifted to him.

“That’s my little undercover truck. Got about 10,000 miles on it. I love it, man, I appreciate that gift.”

Six and a half years later, Butler is ready to make more big-time plays at State Farm Stadium, this time as a Cardinal.

“I still got a chip on my shoulder,” Butler said. “I still want more, I’m still hungry, I still want to learn, I still want to make plays, I still want to play football.”

He has not yet revisited the spot on the field where he made the game-winning interception, but he intends to on Friday when the Cardinals begin preseason play against the Dallas Cowboys.

The game will be broadcast on 12 News on August 13 at 7 p.m.

