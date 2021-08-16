Cardinals’ Andy Isabella to miss second preseason game

The third-year receiver is in COVID-19 protocols for the second time in two weeks.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals activated four players off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday including running back James Conner, tight end Darrell Daniels, defensive lineman Leku Fotu, and safety Chris Washington.

Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed receiver Andy Isabella remains on the list and must sit out at least 10 days due to protocols, which means he’ll miss his second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.

