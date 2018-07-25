Spring Training was a financial hit this year.

Fans taking in all the Cactus League action helped pump $373 million into Arizona's economy.

Arizona State University researchers found that a typical visitor to the state attended three games, stayed four nights, and spent an average of $405 a day.

The study also found the league created 6,439 annual jobs paying $224.6 million in 2018.

Spring training, according to a release from the Cactus League citing the study's findings, "directly generated a total of $31.9 million in taxes for the state and local governments."

Cactus League President Jeff Meyer said it was a "grand slam" for the state.

