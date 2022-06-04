Beloved D-backs 'Rally Sally' counts her blessings after falling victim to online scam

“I still have my health. I still have I have a place to live where I feel safe. I still have a job," Cindy McBride said.

PHOENIX — Thursday is opening day at Chase Field and thousands of devoted fans will be there. But one of the most recognizable fans may not be at as many games this year.

She's known to many as the "Flag Lady" or "Rally Sally" and this past year has been filled with challenges.

That includes falling victim to a scam that cost her nearly $200,000.

“I was called the crazy dancing lady. Then it was the dancing granny. They gave me the name 'Rally Sally.' Then because I carried so many flags, people just started calling me the 'Flag Lady.'”

However you know her, you know Cindy McBride loves baseball.

“it's just been, it's been a lot of fun," McBride said.

Known for dancing and waving her handmade flags around Chase Field, McBride has always brought a smile to others' faces.

“I want to be a blessing to people, I want people to feel good when they leave when they finish talking with me," McBride said.

But over the past year, a stranger took advantage of that kind, giving nature.

“I don't know why I fell for the scam so easily as I did," McBride said.

Last spring, McBride got a friend request from a man on Facebook. He was posing as a United States Air Force Major General. They began exchanging messages and formed a connection.

Eventually, he started asking McBride for money. He said he had a robust investment portfolio but couldn't access it while oversea. He told her he would pay her back when he returned to the United States.

“I just thought, Well, yeah, he looks like somebody that I can trust," McBride said.

So Cindy agreed. She took out close to $200,000 in cash. She hollowed out old books and hid the cash inside. Then, she shipped it off.

“You couldn't even tell what was in it. But it was solid. It was taped. I had everything so taped," McBride said.

McBride would never be paid back. She had to sell her condo and get rid of most of her belongings, including nearly all of her beloved flags.

“It was very traumatic. And I thought Why would somebody hurt me? I don't. I don't like people to hurt me any more than I ever want to hurt anybody," McBride said.

McBride reported what happened to the police and the attorney general's office but was told there wasn't much they could do.

But despite losing so much, she still feels filled with gratitude.

“I still have my health. I still have I have a place to live where I feel safe. I still have a job," McBride said.

McBride works at the Chase Field parking garage.

“So that’s kind of fun because I get to see a lot of people come in that I've known that work for the Diamondbacks organization," she said.

She's also recovering from a knee injury so while she might not make it inside the stadium as much as she'd like to, she's happy. On the verge of a new baseball season, McBride feels the same about her favorite team as she does about what's next for her.

"I'm hopeful. I'm always hopeful," McBride said. "I'm expecting good things this year."

She didn't ask for it, but a GoFundMe page has been set up to help McBride. You can find a link to donate here.

