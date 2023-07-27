Like father like son: ASU's Turner Washington going for gold

ASU alum and 5-time NCAA Champion, Turner Washington, has his eyes set on Olympic Gold similarly to his father decades ago.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Turner Washington will go down as one of the most decorated student-athletes in Sun Devil history. Now, he's trying to add more hardware to his legacy in the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics with the discus throw.

He ends his collegiate career as a five-time NCAA individual national champion, with titles in both shot put and discus in 2021, a 2022 title in indoor shot put, and most recently the 2023 discus championship. Turner will need to place well in the Budapest World Championships in mid-August, and if so, he will qualify to compete in the Summer Olympics next year.

"It's surreal to think about," Washington said. "It's one of those things that every time you think about the Olympics it gives you that surreal feeling. It's the one last thing I really want to achieve in this sport and the thought I could carry those Olympic rings for the rest of my life is why I got into this sport at a young age."

The best part of all is the fact Turner's father, Anthony Washington, competed in the Summer Olympics three times (1992,1996 and 2000) as a discus thrower himself. It's the passing of the torch between father and son and an opportunity Washington doesn't take for granted.

"It's really trying to carry that tradition along and having another Washington throwing the discus at the Olympics," Washington said. "And a chance to create my own name and hopefully have a more successful outing and move that Washington name up a couple of spots in the final standings."

The best final result for Turner's father was placing fourth in the Olympics. A goal he hopes to surpass in the year ahead and some familial bragging rights to go along with it.

"If I got an Olympic medal, he would probably say 'I won a World Championship' and I would say yeah but you don't have one of these," Washington said. "That would probably be the ultimate bragging rights. Anytime he starts giving me lip, I would pull it (the medal) out of my pocket."

As Washington prepares for the biggest sporting event in his lifetime, he reminded 12Sports that the mental side of the sport is just as, if not more important than the physical aspect.

"When it comes to these meets it's not just about preparing, taking throws and getting into the weight room," Washington said. "But it's about how much can you mentally prepare for every obstacle that can get in your way. How well can you visualize that meet before it actually happens."

Visualization is key on a stage this magnificent and Washington is confident with his ability and the support of his father, he will be able to bring home the gold medal next year in Paris, France.

