ASU WBB assistant Nikki Blue shares story of motherhood

ARIZONA, USA — There are mothers, and there are women who step as mother figures. Arizona State University women's basketball assistant and former Grand Canyon assistant, Nikki Blue, is both.

Blue was a star point guard for UCLA, one of the program's all-time scorers who’s now in the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame. She went on to have a career in the WNBA before getting into coaching.

She first came to Arizona by way of GCU and last year joined Charli Turner Thorne's coaching staff at ASU. But, among her greatest accomplishments has been as a mom and a mother figure for the past 10 years since her cousin, Tia Gay, passed away.

Nikki and Tia were inseparable, the two were always together growing up.

When Tia unexpectedly passed away in 2010 at the age of 27, Nikki lost her best friend. But, she also gained a new role, helping her Aunt Bertha as a mother figure in raising Tia’s three children.

“It was effortless, it was natural,” said Nikki. “If it’s family and it’s love, you just become that person, you become that mother.”

About a year later, Nikki had a daughter of her own, and the two would later move in with Nikki’s aunt and Tia’s three children, Jai, Kai, and Khalani. The group of six, all under the same roof.

“My aunt and I made a pact that wherever I would go in the future, that they would go,” Nikki said.

It’s a dynamic that recreates the definition of a mother.

“We just are able to be around each other and acknowledge and also appreciate motherhood and all that entails,” she said.

“They are role models, they help you when you need it,” said Jai, the oldest who’s heading to Arizona State in the fall. “They are beautiful on the outside and the inside. I know that Nikki is a hard worker, but even though she is a hard worker she makes time for her family. My grandmother makes a lot of sacrifices for my siblings and I.”

Nikki has had to juggle everything all while coaching Division 1 basketball, but wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I thank God for putting me in this position to be able to help them out and be able to have us all under one roof,” said Nikki. “The Bible says everything works together for the good, and I’m a living testament to that.”

