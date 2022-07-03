Sun Devils riding momentum entering Pac-12 tournament

ASU men's basketball has won 7 of their 8 last games heading into Pac-12 Tournament play.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The ASU Sun Devils are riding high entering the upcoming Pac-12 tournament as the No. 8 seed. The team has won 7 of its last 8 games and are set to face Stanford, a team they recently beat 65-56 to close out the regular season.

"It's encouraging that we're playing at a pretty high level," ASU Head Coach Bobby Hurley said. "Everyone that's going into this tournament has hope and aspirations of trying to win games."

It's fairly likely ASU will top the Cardinal once again advancing to Thursday's quarterfinal, where they would face the top-seeded Arizona Wildcats. A foe the Sun Devils have yet to beat all season losing both contests by double digits.

"We are at the point where we know our season is on the line and we want to win no matter who is in front of us, and that's the approach we're taking," Hurley said.

It's one game at a time for the Sun Devils and they know exactly what's at stake heading into the Sin City.

"We're not entitled to anything this week, we have to earn it," Hurley said. "I think over the last few weeks we have demonstrated different ways how to win and hopefully that continues this week."

The Sun Devils haven't had this type of momentum all year long and are hopeful they can ride this wave well into March.

"I think they believe in themselves," Hurley said. "They know they're playing well and they're getting ready to play and getting ready for business."

It all starts Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with tip-off between the Sun Devils and the Cardinal set for 1 p.m. The game itself will air on the Pac-12 Network.

Sports