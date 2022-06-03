Former ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels reportedly transferring to LSU

Daniels, 21, entered the NCAA transfer portal in mid-February after a tumultuous time with the Sun Devils football program.

TEMPE, Ariz. — ASU’s star quarterback Jayden Daniels is reportedly heading to LSU after a messy departure from Arizona.

Daniels, 21, entered the NCAA transfer portal in mid-February after a tumultuous end to his time with the Sun Devils football program.

According to an ESPN report on Sunday, Daniels has committed to playing for the Tigers and will vie to be LSU’s starting signal-caller against Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard.

Daniels threw for 6,025 yards and 32 touchdowns in three seasons and was the centerpiece of coach Herm Edwards’ team.

However, he regressed last year and threw for 2,380 yards with 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

ASU’s football program recently became mired in controversy following an NCAA investigation into possible recruiting violations and the departure of several members of the team’s coaching staff.

Daniels’ transfer drew the ire of teammates and fans alike after he shared a video in December where he said he would be staying in Arizona.

