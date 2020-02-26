TEMPE, Ariz. — It's considered the closest college men's basketball conference race in the country and the Arizona State University Sun Devils lead the pack.

The Pac-12 Conference standings feature ASU's 10-4 conference record being tailed by Colorado, Oregon and UCLA at 10-5, followed by Arizona and USC as of Feb. 26.

As the Sun Devils head to Los Angeles this week their seven-game win streak hangs in the balance.

Junior guard Remy Martin has certainly made a statement, playing at a high level all season, and propelling Arizona State to the top of the Pac-12.

Putting up more than 19 points a game, Martin is second in the Pac-12 in scoring.

Martin's performance has even put him in the conversation for the conference player of the year. But coach Bobby Hurley says his impact on the team goes beyond numbers.

“He has such a positive way about him that's infectious to everyone around him,” Hurley said.

ASU will take on UCLA on Thursday at 9 p.m. Saturday the Sun Devils play USC at 6 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

