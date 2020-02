TEMPE, Ariz. β€” It's considered the closest college men's basketball conference race in the country and the Arizona State University Sun Devils lead the pack.

The Pac-12 Conference standings feature ASU's 10-4 conference record being tailed by Colorado, Oregon and UCLA at 10-5, followed by Arizona and USC as of Feb. 26.

As the Sun Devils head to Los Angeles this week their seven-game win streak hangs in the balance.

Junior guard Remy Martin has certainly made a statement, playing at a high level all season, and propelling Arizona State to the top of the Pac-12.

Putting up more than 19 points a game, Martin is second in the Pac-12 in scoring.

Martin's performance has even put him in the conversation for the conference player of the year. But coach Bobby Hurley says his impact on the team goes beyond numbers.

β€œHe has such a positive way about him that's infectious to everyone around him,” Hurley said.

ASU will take on UCLA on Thursday at 9 p.m. Saturday the Sun Devils play USC at 6 p.m.

