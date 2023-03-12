ASU, GCU, UArizona selected to play in 2023 NCAA Tournament

Three teams from Arizona are going dancing in the 2023 March Madness tournament.

PHOENIX — The field for the 2023 NCAA Tournament is set and Arizona will be well represented.

As Selection Sunday rolled around, college basketball fans found out that Arizona State University, Grand Canyon University and UArizona will be dancing this season.

For ASU, the Sun Devils are in the West Region and will face Nevada in one of the First Four in games. If they win, they will face 6-seed TCU.

GOING DANCING 😈@SunDevilHoops has earned a spot in the 2023 NCAA Tournament 🔱 pic.twitter.com/0v84y51JNA — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) March 12, 2023

Grand Canyon University will be a 14 seed and face off against 3-seed Gonzaga Friday in the West Region.

UArizona earned the highest seed as a 2-seed in the South Region. They will face Princeton on March 16.

