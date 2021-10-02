Tracy Smith and his wife spent Saturday night hanging out with Pedro Gomez and his wife Sandra. Less than 24 hours later, Gomez unexpectedly passed away.

PHOENIX — Not everyone is lucky enough to have a neighbor like Pedro Gomez, ASU baseball coach Tracy Smith hit the jacket.

Tracy became friends with Pedro when he moved into the same neighborhood seven years ago, they immediately hit it off.

For the first time in months, Tracy and his wife spent Saturday night hanging out with Gomez and his wife Sandra. They talked in depth about life, family, and even Pedro’s cooking, in a depth that they had never reached before. It was Tracy’s favorite memory with Pedro.

“I just remember as we were leaving, I hugged Sandy and Pedro and I hugged, and I don’t normally do that,” said Tracy.

Less than 24 hours later, Gomez passed away unexpectedly.

“I think we got robbed, on a lot of levels,” Smith said. “Sandy and the kids got robbed of an unbelievable father and husband and role model. But, I think you guys got robbed in a profession because you lost a giant.”

It’s all still raw for Tracy Smith, but he’s grateful to have spent one last night getting to know the man beloved by everyone who knew him.

“I’m so thankful; that we had that night and we shared that conversation because as we’ve learned life is very precarious and we should not take it for granted.”

Pedro Gomez passed away Sunday at the age of 58.

"I think we got robbed."@ASUSkip remembers his friend and neighbor, Pedro Gomez, and the night he spent with him before he suddenly passed away. #12Sports pic.twitter.com/a9xHYeELMc — Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) February 10, 2021

Tracy added that's he's not a real affectionate guy but that for some reason he hugged Pedro before he left. Said he normally wouldn't do that. — Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) February 9, 2021

Gomez is survived by his wife, Sandra; sons, Rio and Dante; and daughter, Sierra.