'I am truly honored': Phoenix Olympic gold medalist wins USA Gymnastics Athlete of the Year award

PHOENIX — Arizona Olympic gymnast Jade Carey was named USA Gymnastics Athlete of the Year and returned to Team USA competition on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Mountain Ridge High School graduate rose to fame last summer competing with Team USA during the Olympics in Tokyo. She won a gold medal in the floor event.

In her first time back with Team USA on Saturday at the OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Carey placed 5th in the all-around competition including winning her second U.S. vault title.

The award was voted on by coaches and athletes that are a part of USA Gymnastics.

She shared a message of gratitude to her supporters on Twitter after being honored with the athlete of the year award.

Here's her statement in full:

"First time back out there since Tokyo and I don't even know where to begin. I am truly honored to have been awarded athlete of the year. I'm so proud of everyone who competed at championships and can't wait to see all of what team USA accomplishes within the year."

