TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona women's basketball star Aari McDonald was selected No. 3 overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft on Thursday. It's the highest that an Arizona player has ever been selected in the WBNA Draft.

McDonald gained national recognition at Arizona, especially this year as she led the Wildcats all the way to the national championship game before falling to Stanford in the closing minute. The storybook tournament run included a signature upset win over UCONN.

Over the six tournament games, McDonald averaged 24.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 3.6 3-pointers made on 47.8% shooting from distance, while playing 35.5 minutes per game.

McDoanld earned both Pac-12 Player of the Year and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year (for the second consecutive season). She also holds the Arizona record for most points in a single season with 890 in her first season with the Wildcats (2018-19).