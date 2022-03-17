Arizona Wildcats open March Madness in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — From unranked to unstoppable. The Arizona Wildcats were left off the preseason AP polls but now they're just six wins away from a National Championship. The Cats are heading to the NCAA Tournament with 31 wins which is the most in the country.

Arizona’s sophomore guard out of Canada, Bennedict Mathurin, came away with Pac-12 Player of the Year and Most Outstanding Player honors after helping the Wildcats to their first conference tournament championship since 2018.



While the Wildcats feature plenty of international talent, one of their key pieces is Phoenix’s own Dalen Terry. The homegrown product was clutch in Arizona’s run to the Pac-12 Tournament Championship and coach Lloyd has praised him publicly for his character and work ethic.



Lloyd is looking to lead Arizona to its first Final Four appearance since 2001 and their journey to New Orleans begins in San Diego. The top-seeded Wildcats will face #16 Wright State in the First Round on Friday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 4:27 p.m. at Viejas Arena.



Follow the conversation with Lina Washington on Twitter: @LWashingtonTV. If you have a sports story idea, e-mail Lina at LWashington@12News.com.