Arizona Wildcats cruise past Wright State in NCAA 1st round

This was the first NCAA Tournament appearance for many of Arizona's players.

SAN DIEGO — The Arizona Wildcats are now only five wins away from a National Championship.

We saw UArizona fans turn T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas into McKale Center-North last week but now you can call Viejas Arena in San Diego McKale Center-West.

Wright State fans made the trip from Dayton, Ohio, at a moment's notice after the Raiders' First Four win, but we know UArizona has a ton of alumni in Southern California and this fan base travels well.

The "U of A!" chants throughout the game helped some of the young Arizona players feel right at home in their first NCAA Tournament game.

Arizona's starting point guard, Kerr Kriisa, was dressed out but he did not play in the First Round game as he continues to working his way back from a sprained ankle sustained during the Pac-12 Tournament.

Lloyd told the media after the game that he didn't feel like Kriisa was quite ready to return adding that "he's closer to playing than not playing" this weekend.

The Wildcats will face either #8 Seton Hall of #9 TCU in the Second Round on Sunday. Tip-off is TBD.



