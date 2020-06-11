Arizona vs. Utah season opener canceled due to COVID-19

This is the second game canceled by the Pac-12 on their opening weekend for the same reason, after Washington at California game was canceled yesterday.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pac-12 announced Friday that Arizona's season-opener against Utah will be canceled.

The game is canceled because Utah doesn't have the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of positive COVID-19 cases.

This is the second game canceled by the Pac-12 on their opening weekend for the same reason, after Washington at California game was canceled yesterday.

The Pac-12's statement is below:

Meanwhile, as of now, Arizona State is set to open their season against USC in Southern California on Saturday at 10 a.m. Arizona time.