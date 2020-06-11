x
Arizona vs. Utah season opener canceled due to COVID-19

This is the second game canceled by the Pac-12 on their opening weekend for the same reason, after Washington at California game was canceled yesterday.
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019, file photo, Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Colorado in Boulder, Colo. Sumlin and Arizona travel to Salt Lake City to play Utah in their season opener. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pac-12 announced Friday that Arizona's season-opener against Utah will be canceled. 

The game is canceled because Utah doesn't have the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of positive COVID-19 cases.

The Pac-12's statement is below:

Meanwhile, as of now, Arizona State is set to open their season against USC in Southern California on Saturday at 10 a.m. Arizona time. 

Arizona is set to play USC at home next week. 

